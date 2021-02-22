Cupra Formentor VZ5 gets Audi’s 385bhp five-pot from the RS 3 | UPDATED: In the UK but only LHD

The Cupra Formentor VZ5 arrives as a limited run model boasting the 385bhp five-pot engine from Audi’s RS 3. But not for the UK.

Updated: It seems the Cupra Formentor VZ5 WILL be available in the UK, but only in LHD.

Believe it or not, it’s three years since the first car from the Cupra ‘Brand’ arrived – the Cupra Ateca – after SEAT decided to make Cupra in to a standalone range.

To mark the occasion SEAT has been given a birthday present from Audi in the guise of the five-pot engine found in cars like the Audi RS 3, and have bolted it under the bonnet of the Cupra Formentor to create the Cupra Formentor VZ5. Which sounds fun.

But before you get carried away with fishing down the back of the sofa for enough loose change to indulge, you need to know that the 7,000 VZ5s Cupra is building are all left-hand drive. So not for the UK.

Sadly, you’ll be missing out on a Cupra with a very decent 385bhp and 354lb/ft of torque driving all four wheels through a seven-speed DSG ‘box and good for 0-62mph in 4.2 seconds, with Adaptive Chassis Control, Akebono Calipers and lowered suspension.

Titivations include carbon fibre trim, new bonnet, bulging arches to accommodate a wider track, 20″ copper alloys, quad exhaust, leather bucket seats, sports steering wheel and copper-coloured interior trim elements.