Cupra UrbanRebel Concept – an electric ‘Motorsport’ concept hiding a new Crossover EV

Seat’s Cupra teases the UrbanRebel Concept ahead of a debut at Munich Motor Show, hiding a new electric Crossover to come.

We already know that VW is planning to fill the numerical gap below the electric ID.3 with an ID.1 and ID.2, with the ID.2 expected to be an ‘affordable’ electric Crossover and, we think, heading for the Mucinch Motor Show as a concept.

But VW won’t be the only VW Group company heading for Mucih with a new concept, as Seat’s Cupra is heading there too and it will show its take on the ID.2 with this – the Cupra UrbanRebel Concept (teased above).

You may be a bit confused with the whopping great LED-outlined rear wing in the image, but that’s because this is a ‘Motorsport’ take on the upcoming (but probably not until 2025) Cupra Urban EV. Because Cupra is all about Motorsport, apparently.

When it does arrive, it will be built on the new VW Group MEB Entry Platform for electric cars and, it seems, come in at an affordable price under £20k, which will inevitably mean – for models at that sort of price – it will be very much aimed at Urban users with modest battery size and range.

Cupra says of the UrbanRebel Concept:

The CUPRA UrbanRebel Concept mixes pure electrification, sustainability and performance with the thrilling aesthetics of the virtual world. It gives an idea of the future design language of the urban electric vehicle, which will be launched in 2025.

The Cupra UrbanRebel Concept gets an online reveal next week ahead of a physical debut at the Munich Motor Show.