Cupra UrbanRebel Concept previews an Urban EV for 2025. But it really doesn’t.

The Cupra UrbanRebel Concept is revealed as a ‘Motorsport’ take on a new electric Urban car from Cupra due in 2025.

Last week we had a tease for the Cupra UrbanRebel Concept, an Urban’ EV due in 2025, and now we get the actual car, revealed ahead of going on show at the Munich Motor Show this coming weekend.

But before you start thinking this looks like something that’s going to be huge fun, think again. Because despite the overtly ‘Motorsport’ look, the actual EV heading to market in 2025 is much, much more prosaic.

In fact, the car this concept is previewing is going to be built on VW’s ‘MEB Short’ platform – which will also underpin the VW ID.2 – as a high-riding Urban car. Think something the size of a VW Polo.

Not only is this OTT Concept previewing a modest Urban EV, but it’s also doing so by fitting it with a (theoretical, we’re sure) powertrain good for 429bhp and 0-62mph in 3.2 seconds. Expect something vastly inferior in 2025.

Wayne Griffiths, Cupra boss, said:

The CUPRA UrbanRebel Concept is a radical interpretation of the company’s urban electric car, due to be launched in 2025. This racing concept gives an idea of the design language of the future street-car and will inspire its creation.

Maybe it’s just us, but previewing a new EV, four years ahead of its arrival as a sub-£20k car, with a be-winged concept with 429bhp seems daft. Still, if you look really, really closely you may just find a hint of the design that’ll arrive in 2025.

Or not.