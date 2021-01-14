Dacia Bigster Concept – it’s a ‘Bigster’ Dacia SUV

The Dacia Bigster Concept is revealed as a new, bigger take on a Dacia SUV but promising a continuation of the ‘no frills’ Dacia recipe.

Today is all about Renault as the French car maker rolls out its ‘Renaulution’ recipe for the future, including a plan with Lotus to build an electric sports car and its Renault 5 EV.

Having covered Renault and Alpine, it’s now time for some Dacia – and Lada – news as the Dacia Bigster Concept is revealed as a new Dacia SUV in the C-Segment, promising a bigger Dacia SUV at prices from the sector below.

Dacia say the Bigster, when it arrives, will be butch, able and roomy, a larger and capable Dacia SUV which retains Dacia’s core values of robustness and value.

Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, Dacia Design Director, said:

Dacia Bigster Concept epitomises the evolution of the brand. Essential, with a touch of cool and an outdoor spirit. It proves that accessible is not opposed by any meanings to attractiveness. At Dacia we believe so, and this car is the proof.

Dacia say there will be no bells and whistles on the Bigster, no chrome or imitation aluminium and with raw plastic used for the butch cladding, with both ‘alternative energy’ and hybrid engines possible.

The plans for a bigger Dacia future also include Dacia being tied to Lada to form a dedicated ‘budget’ force, although a new Lada is unlikely to make it to the UK.