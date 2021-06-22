Dacia Duster budget SUV gets a tiny facelift and new dual-clutch ‘box

The Dacia Duster – Dacia’s budget SUV offering – gets a bit of an update for 2021 including a new dual-clutch ‘box option.

It’s three years since the current Dacia Duster went on sale in the UK, so it’s time for a bit of a facelift. Although you’ll need to look quite hard to spot the changes.

In the spirit of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”, Dacia has wrought only minor cosmetic tweaks to deliver a 2021 Dacia, although there’s a bit more going on with the oily and tech changes.

Those cosmetic tweaks amount to new LED indicators, new Y-shaped headlights, a grille with added chrome, a new spoiler and some new alloys, with an interior treated to some new materials, a new centre console and an 8.0″ touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Duster also gets new tyres, with two-wheel drive versions getting CO2-optimised tyres to cut rolling resistance and 4×4 versions getting tyres that make winter tyres unnecessary.

Under the skin, the Duster now gets a six-speed EDC (Efficient Dual-Clutch) ‘box with the range-topping TCe 150 engine, and for those wanting dual-fuel capabilities the LPG tank is now 50 per cent larger.

The new Dacia Duster will go on sale in the UK later in the summer, and although Dacia hasn’t announced prices yet they will still be ‘budget’.