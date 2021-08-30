Dacia Jogger – a new seven-seat Dacia – teased ahead of this week’s reveal

The new Dacia Jogger is teased as a new seven-seat family car from Dacia, to be revealed this week and on show at the Munich Motor Show.

After finally arriving in the UK long after they’d made a budget impact on the European market, Dacia has gone from strength to strength with affordable and bale models like the Dacia Duster and Dacia Stepway.

But despite Dacia enjoying similar levels of success in the UK to those they enjoy in Europe, the UK hasn’t had access to the full range of Dacia models, with the Dacia Lodgy seven-seat MPV a notable absentee.

But now the Dacia Lodgy is about to be replaced by the Dacia Jogger (teased above), a seven-seat family car, and, if Dacia’s decision to deliver a UK press release for the Jogger’s imminent arrival is anything to go by, it looks like the Jogger is heading here as well as Europe.

Likely to be taking design influences from the recent Dacia Bigster Concept, Dacia Spring EV and the recently facelifted Dacia Duster, the Jogger, assuming it is heading to the UK, will give Dacia a strong contender in the market for lugging bigger families and their stuff around.

Dacia says:

Jogger…represents dynamism, positive energy, and the outdoor spirit. The suffix ‘er’ as with Duster, Dacia’s iconic SUV model, evokes the robustness and endurance of an ideal everyday companion for Dacia families.

All will be revealed on 3 September, ahead of a public reveal for the Jogger at Munich.