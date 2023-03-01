Dacia Jogger gets Extreme and turns into a CAMPERVAN

Dacia announces a new Extreme trim for the Jogger, Stepway and Duster, and a Sleep Pack option to turn the Jogger into a Campervan.

If you want a go-anywhere Dacia you’ll probably opt for the Duster, but the latest Jogger is perhaps a better option as a sort of high-riding Estate/SUV/MPV, complete with seven seats and now available as a hybrid too.

With prices starting at just £17k, it’s an affordable family car for most, one that can pile in kids and stuff and do all you need a car to do in a world where even a modest EV Hatch costs £40k.

Now, Dacia is offering a bit more go-anywhere chops on the Jogger with a new Extreme trim option which adds Extended Grip which tweaks the stability control to dig a bit deeper on slippery bits for more traction.

Other goodies offered with the new Extreme trim (also for the Stepway and Duster) include a new Cedar Green paint job, Copper Brown door mirrors and soft, easy-clean interior trim.

But Dacia isn’t just making the Jogger (and other models) more able and appealing with the new Extrem Trim, it’s also launching a new range of InNature accessories too, the first of which is a Sleep Pack for the Jogger which turns it into a sort of mini Campervan.

Essentially, the Sleep Pack is a big box which sits in the boot – although you have to remove the third row of seats first – with a top which folds out over the folded second row to create a double bed with storage below.

It’s not exactly plush and clever with sliding compartments and camping essentials, but it does deliver a practical way to turn the back of a Jogger into a proper-sized bed – 190cm x 130cm mattress – with headroom of 60cm. If you need room for more than two there’s also a Smart Tent to fit on the back of the open hatch available.

Dacia’s Lionel Jaillet said:

Having launched our new brand identity across all our models, we are now launching a new trim level across several models in the Dacia range. The Extreme trim level encapsulates Dacia’s outdoorsy spirit and gives even greater meaning to our brand promise. Sandero Stepway, Duster and Jogger will all be available in the Extreme trim level, which boasts a unique adventurous look and features that complement outdoor activity equipment.

The new Jogger Extreme costs from £19,445, the Duster Extreme from £19,695 and the Stepway Extrem from £16,745, but prices for the Sleep Pack aren’t available until it goes n sale later in the year.