Dacia launches new SE Twenty Sandero, Logan and Duster models

Dacia has launched improved spec SE Twenty models of the Sandero Stepway, Logan MCV Stepway and Duster adding extra kit to the Comfort models.

Dacia may be all about being as cheap as chips, but it seems buyers are more than happy to take the budget offerings and add extra kit. Which means Dacia is also happy to oblige by taking the Comfort spec and adding kit to deliver a new SE Twenty model across the Dacia range.

The new SE Twenty trim is available across the Sandero Stepway, Logan MCV Stepway and Duster and, despite the added kit, prices start at £11,295 for the Sandero Stepway, £12,795 for the Logan and £15,645 for the Duster.

SE Twenty versions of all three models come with decals at the bottom of the doors, shiny black mirrors, a blue centre cap on the alloys, blue mesh fabric inserts for the seats and the same colour blue stitching for logos on the front seats as well as splashes of blue around the cabin trim.

The extra spec over the Comfort models includes a reversing camera on the Sandero Stepway and Logan MCV Stepway, with the Duster SE Twenty getting a multi-view camera and parking sensors all round.

The prices for the Sanero and Logan are just £400 more than the Comfort models, and both can be had with the TCe 90 petrol engine and the Logan with the Blue dCi 95 diesel too, both engines mated to a five-speed manual ‘box.

The Duster SE Twenty is a bit more expensive, costing £650 more than the Duster Comfort, and you can have it with the TCe 130 petrol or Blue dCi 115 diesel, with either 2WD or 4WD.

All the Dacia SE Twenty models are now on sale, with first customer deliveries in March.