Dacia says NO to subscription options with FREE hot water bottles

Dacia has come out fighting against subscription services for car options by offering free hot water bottles to heat seats.

We’re all used to paying monthly subscription payments for stuff like streaming services, Gym Membership and mobile phone contracts, amounts which seem quite insignificant in isolation but which frighten the pants off you if you bother to add up what’s going out each month on stuff you rarely use.

But businesses are wedded to the idea of monthly payments for services for exactly the reason that they seem modest in isolation, and car makers are plotting ways to join the game by pre-fitting options to cars which will only be activated if you sign up for monthly payments. Like Mercedes with their additional performance options for their EVs and BMW with stuff like heated seats.

Now, budget superstar Dacia has come up with a PR wheeze to fight back against the trend for monthlies for options by offering free ‘Heated Seat Saviours’, a hot water bottle to pre-warm your Dacia’s seats in a clear dig at BMW’s chosen monetising route.

Luke Broad, Dacia’s UK Brand Director, said:

Our ‘Heated Seat Saviours’ are a bit of fun, but they do highlight the direction the wider industry is going regarding subscription-based access to features. Asking someone to pay extra to activate factory-fitted equipment certainly isn’t Dacia! We believe in simplicity, offering our customers technology that makes driving more convenient and comfortable with features included in a car’s initial price.

Dacia is dishing out the hot water bottles in London Brent Cross, Manchester Trinity Way and Swansea Llansamlet on 1-2 February on a first come basis while stock last.