Dacia Spring Electric Concept ARRIVES promising to be Europe’s most affordable EV

The Dacia Spring Electric Concept arrives as a first look at what Renault’s Dacia are promising will be Europe’s most affordable electric car.

Last year we reported that the China market Renault City K-ZE will turn in to an affordable Dacia EV, and it looks like that plan is on track with the arrival of the Dacia Spring Electric Concept.

As far as we can tell, the Dacia Spring looks to be the City K-SE with Dacia titivations (it’s almost exactly the same size), and although Dacia are clearly dubbing it an electric SUV, they’re also pitching it as a an electric city car thanks to its compact dimensions.

But it’s not just relatively compact dimensions making the Spring a city car, it’s the modest range – just 124 miles.

Logically, that’s enough for an normal car owner living in an urban area, but logic doesn’t yet come in to E buys, so it may be a negative for many. But the positive is a low price.

Assuming the powertrain for the Spring is much the same as that of the City K-ZE, the that means a modest battery pack and just 45bhp to play with.

In China, the City K-ZE costs from under £7k, but although Dacia are not going to manage to replicate that for Europe, it could cost a shade under £10k. Although don’t bank on it being available in the UK.