Dacia Spring Electric will be Europe’s CHEAPEST EV – but not for the UK

The Dacia Spring Electric, Dacia’s production take on the Spring Concept, is revealed ahead of going on sale. But it’s not for the UK.

There was a time, not so long ago, when you couldn’t buy anything from Renault’s budget Dacia brand in the UK.

But that changed in 2013 when Dacia launched in the UK with a range of ‘Shockingly Affordable’ models, and they’ve gone from strength to strength ever since with a range of basic cars with low spec and low prices.

But it looks like we’re going back to the ‘Not for the UK’ times with the arrival of the Dacia Spring Electric – Dacia’s new ‘low price’ EV production take on the Dacia Spring Concept – which won’t make it to the UK but will be sold across continental Europe.

The Dacia Spring Electric is an SUV-ified City Car – sort of VW Up! in size – designed for use in urban areas and coming with a 44bhp electric motor and 26.8kWh battery. Yes, just 44bhp.

Dacia say it will have a 140-mile range despite a battery not much bigger than some plug-in hybrids – and more if used just in urban traffic – decent boot space and enough room in the back for a couple of grown-ups. It’ll also come as a ‘Van’ for commercial use.

Dacia hasn’t bothered quoting 0-62mph times because, well, they’ll be woeful, but the Spring Electric does have a 78mph top speed, although only 62mph in ‘Eco’ mode.