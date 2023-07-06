Dacia Spring EV FINALLY heading to the UK in 2024

The electric Dacia Spring will go on sale in the UK in 2024, with updated design and equipment, bringing Dacia value to the UK EV market.

Production of EVs may be booming as car makers head towards a future without ICE cars, but much of the EV sales are to business and fleet buyers who get big incentives to electrify their cars. But not so private buyers.

Private buyers are put off EVs by an unreliable charging network, high prices and, with EV tech progressing quickly, afraid of buying a car which will fall dramatically in price as newer models boast better tech.

Perhaps what’s needed is a properly affordable EV with modest power and modest range to appeal to young buyers in urban areas and older drivers looking for a local runaround.

That’s exactly what happened for Europe in 2021 when the Dacia Spring arrived as an EV with prices starting from under £15k. But the UK didn’t get it.

Now, Dacia has announced that the UK is to get the Spring from 2024, complete with improved equipment and new styling, although that original sub-£15k price tag is more likely to be a sub-£20k EV when it does go on sale here.

Assuming Dacia’s planned upgrades to the Spring maintain its current powertrain it means a very modest 44bhp electric motor powered by a 26.8kWh battery for range of around 140 miles and a top speed of 62mph.

Dacia has already flogged 120,000 Spring EVs, and opening the market in the UK is expected to add significantly to that number.

Xavier Martinet, Dacia’s SAles SVP, said:

The UK is an important market for us, so we are delighted to strengthen our range with the Dacia Spring. With UK sales surging year-on-year and many British car buyers having a recognised appetite for the brand, it is now the right time to introduce a pure electric vehicle. Spring has democratised electric vehicle ownership in Europe, offering people the chance to enjoy sustainable driving without the often-associated price premium. I’m confident that Spring will we be as popular in the UK as it has proved throughout the rest of Europe.