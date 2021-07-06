Dacia’s ‘Shockingly Affordable’ prices rack up 200,000 UK sales in eight years

Eight years on from the first Dacias arriving in the UK, Dacia celebrates the delivery of the 200,000th Dacia in the UK, a Dacia Sandero Stepway Prestige.

There was a time when Dacia, Renault’s budget brand, didn’t sell anything in the UK and the only way most knew they even existed was thanks to Top Gear’s James May’s fascination with the brand.

But all that started to change in 2012 when Dacia announced its arrival in the UK – promising Shockingly Affordable’ prices – and its arrival in UK showrooms in 2013.

The initial offering from Dacia was the Sandero and Duster and, with prices well under £10k, retail buyers were queueing up to buy a new car, albeit one a generation or so behind its Renault roots, at used car prices.

Since then, Dacia has managed to flog 200,000 cars in the UK, the biggest seller of which is the Dacia Sandero Stepway – a supermini that thinks it’s an SUV – and, paradoxically as Dacia is all about low prices, the top-selling models come in range-topping Laureate trim.

Luke Broad, Head of Sales, Dacia UK, said:

We celebrated 100,000 Dacia sales four years after launching in the UK, and four years later we’ve sold another 100,000. We’ve been keeping up the momentum, all while continuing to provide UK customers with the most affordable cars on the market. We’re thrilled that our customers – both new and existing – trust Dacia in providing unrivalled value for money, practicality and low running costs.

Now all Dacia needs to do is bring the new electric Dacia Spring to the UK at ‘Shockingly Affordable’ prices and they’ve got the budget EV market covered too.