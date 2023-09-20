David Brown electric Mini eMastered costs MORE than a Porsche Taycan Turbo S

David Brown Automotive turns their restomod Mini in to the electric Mini eMastered with 98bhp and a £150k price tag.

It’s six years since David Brown Automotive revealed the Mini Remastered, a restomod of the original Mini with an eye-watering price tag of more than £50k.

It was a lovely little thing – as you’d expect a £50k Mini to be – with the Mini seams gone, lots of soundproofing, modern infotainment, Keyless, leather, Smiths dials (in the wrong place), and a rebuilt 1275cc engine with four-speed manual ‘box, upgraded suspension and brakes and much more.

But it didn’t take long for David Brown to realise that £50k for a Mini was no obstacle for deep-pocketed buyers, and by 2019 we got the Mini Remastered Oselli Edition with a whopping £100k price tag.

But now, David Brown has pushed its price through the roof with the new electric Mini eMastered costing from £150k – more than a Porsche Taycan Turbo S.

David Brown has fitted the Mini eMastered with an 18.8kWh battery (smaller than many PHEVs) to power a very modest 98bhp promising adequate performance and 0-62mph in 8.5 seconds. Additional titivations include LED headlights and new alloys.

Still, it’s an awful lot of money for an electric Mini.