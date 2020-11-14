Dieselgate: VW cheat device FIX “Replaced one cheat device with another” say lawyers

Lawyers suing Volkswagen over the Dieselgate emissions fixing scandal in the UK claim the ‘fix’ VW delivered is in fact another ‘cheat’ device.

It’s five years since the Volkswagen Dieselgate emissions scandal broke, plunging VW in to a world of self-inflicted chaos and costing them more than £25 billion in fines and penalties so far.

It’s also seen VW turn from the greatest advocate of diesel engines to a born again EV evangelists, doing all it can to drive car buyers away from diesel and in to the growing range of ID electric cars.

But through all this upheaval, VW has claimed that the defeat devices it fitted were actually legal in the UK and Europe, and the ‘fix’ they installed to ‘correct’ the dodgy emissions was nothing more than a goodwill gesture.

But lawyers at Leigh Day and Slater and Gordon, who are leading the cheat device claim in the UK for 90,000 UK owners of VW, SEAT, Audi and Skodas, scored a significant win back in April when the High Court ruled that the original defeat device was illegal, with Mr Justice Waksman saying VW’s arguments that they were legal were “Hopeless” and “Highly Flawed”.

Now, as the battle goes on, the lawyers have scored another major win as evidence from an Austrian case, which claims to show the ‘fix’ for the defeat device was nothing more than another defeat device which only gave the right levels of emissions between 15C and 32C – meaning that for much of the year in the UK the cars are still spewing out unlawful levels of NOx – have been given permission to include this evidence in the case.

Leigh Day solicitor Shazia Yamin said:

VW reassured customers they would provide a solution to fix these cars but all they appear to have done is replace one problem with another – they have allegedly replaced one impermissible defeat device with another defeat device.



We argue that the fix that VW have applied actually does not work and does not bring them within EU emissions regulations. Now the court has allowed us to amend our pleadings because this is a very important issue – there is continuing impact on the environment and our clients are aggrieved.

The inclusion of the new evidence puts back the hearing of the case, scheduled for March 2022, to January 2023 to allow time for the evidence to be prepared.