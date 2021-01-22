DS 7 Crossback Louvre – Citroen’s DS brand adds an Art Gallery to the DS 7 Crossback

Citroen’s DS ‘luxury’ brand reveals the DS 7 Crossback Louvre, a special edition DS7 Crossback with cosmetic tweaks and an on-board ‘Art Gallery’.

Car makers like to have a hook to hang a ‘special edition’ model on, and DS – Citroen’s standalone ‘posh’ brand – has used its patronage of the world-famous Louvre in Paris for this special edition, imaginatively dubbed the DS7 Crossback Louvre.

Unsurprisingly, DS has decided to focus on the 30 year-old addition of glass pyramids to the 200 year-old Louver Museum for its inspiration – after all, it’s the pyramids which now define the Louvre’s appearance – reflected in unique badging for the bonnet, front wings and tailgate as well as laser-etched door mirrors with the same geometric pattern.

Cosmetic titivations include a set of 20″ alloys, black gloss trim and a choice of three paint jobs – Perla Nera Black and Platinum Grey – pyramid-shaped air vents and the geometric design on the steering wheel and dashboard too.

But DS hasn’t settled for just a few pyramid graphics to justify the DS7 Crossback special’s name, they’ve also added its very own art gallery too.

Access a sub-menu on the DS7’s 12″ infotainment and you’ll fire up ‘A Day at the Louvre’ where you can access 182 images of Louvre exhibits including, of course, the Mona Lisa and with four-minute audio blurb on what you’re seeing. And if you want to see the artworks in the flesh (when you can travel again) your DS7 Louvre comes with its own ‘Friends of the Louvre’ card which gives you free access to the museum for a year.

The DS7 Crossback Louvre comes with the PureTech 225 petrol engine and costs from £46,530.