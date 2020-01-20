DS 7 Crossback – the key to a healthy BACK, say DS

DS Automobiles – the ‘posh’ bit of Citroen – wants you to know that the massaging seats available in the DS 7 Crossback are key to back health.

Driving is fun, at least for many of us, but it can have an adverse effect on back health as sitting – even behind the wheel of a car – is not the ideal position for us humans.

Jaguar Land Rover are on a bit of a mission to improve back health for drivers with ‘morphing’ seats which mimic walking whilst sitting, and now DS – the posh bit of Citroen – wants you to know that the massaging seats in the DS 7 Crossback are hugely beneficial for you back too.

According to DS, driver fatigue and distractions are a factor in 20 per cent of accidents, and that longer journeys cause tension and anxiety, leading to back and neck pain, but that fatigue and stress can be mitigated with just a 15 minute chair massage. Step forward the DS 7 Crossback.

According to DS, a massage function in car seats, combined with air-con ventilated seats, can lower the levels of cortisol – a hormone released under stress – by up to 53 per cent. And the front seats – if optioned with massage seats – in a DS7 Crossback is the solution.

With a choice of five massage modes, and ‘Comfort’ set on the suspension, the DS7 is, it seems, the antidote to neck and back problems.

Vince Clisham, DS Automobiles UK Head of Product, said:

It’s evident that driver distraction and fatigue contributes significantly towards the possibility of road accidents on UK roads every year, with modern day driving, especially long journeys and challenging traffic conditions, often leading to feelings of stress and anxiety. DS is committed to ensuring its customers are as safe as possible on the road, and we’re confident our in-car seat massage function will help with this and enhance driver experience.

So there you have it; you’ve found a good reason to buy a DS 7 Crossback.