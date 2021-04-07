DS 9 Saloon takes aim at BMW 5 Series, Mercedes E-Class and Audi A6 with £40k starting price

The new DS 9 – a ‘posh’ saloon from Citroen’s DS brand – goes on sale in the UK with prices start from £40,615, as DS takes on ‘Premium’ saloons.

DS is Citroen’s ‘Posh’ brand, hoping to become player in the ‘Premium’ sector and take on the Germans at their own game, although so far it’s only got the DS 3 and DS 7 on sale, despite revealing the range-topping DS 9 saloon more than a year ago.

But now the DS 9 is going on sale in the UK, and with prices starting from £40,615 it’s pitched head-on with the German triumvirate of BMW 5 Series, Mercedes E-Class and Audi A6. Good luck with that (just ask Jaguar).

Engine options for the DS 9 are a 222bhp 1.6 litre PureTech petrol or a plug-in hybrid with a lower powered version of the 1.6 litre petrol mated to a 108bhp electric motor powered by an 11.9kWh battery and delivering the same 222bhp as the ICE model, both models taking a bit over 8.0 seconds to 62mph and with an eight-speed auto. In the offing, at some point, is a 355bhp plug-in hybrid with 4WD borrowed from Peugeot’s 508 Peugeot Sport Engineered.

Trim options at launch are Performance Line+ and Rivoli+, with Performance Line+ getting 19″ alloys, Alcantara trim, DS Vision Active LED headlights, 12.3″ digital instruments and 21″ infotainment, keyless, electric heated seats, parking sensors and reversing camera. Rivoli+ trim adds leather, different 19″ alloys, heated, ventilated and massaging seats, Climate and 360 camera.

Prices for the DS 9 start at £40,615 for the PureTech Performance Line+ rising to £46,100 for the PHEV version, with Rivoli+ trim models starting at £44,715 for the ICE model rising to £49,200 for the PHEV.