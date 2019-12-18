ELECTRIC 2020 BMW iX3 – 74kWh battery and 273-mile range

The electric BMW iX3 will arrive in 2020, and BMW has now revealed it will come with a 74kWh battery pack and a range of at least 273 miles.

It was spring 2018 when the BMW Concept iX3 was revealed at the Beijing Motor Show, previewing an electric BMW X3 heading for showrooms in 2020.

It properly signalled BMW’s intention to finally move their electric car plans on from the standalone i3 and i8 with an electric SUV aimed at the heart of the burgeoning (car makers hope) market for electric premium SUVs.

The Concept iX3 came with a few cosmetic titivations to set it apart from its ICE siblings, with a reshaped kidney grille and blue highlights, whilst under the skin there was BMW’s latest electric powertrain with more dense batteries, a battery pack of ‘more than’ 70kWh and a 266bhp electric motor.

Now, after a promise in 2018 that a production model of the iX3 would arrive in 2020, BMW is starting to firm up details of what the production iX3 will offer when it arrives next year.

Unsurprisingly, it doesn’t stray too far from the concept and will get a 74kWh battery pack and a range of 272 miles, and the same electric powertrain will also find its way in to the BMW i4 EV and iNEXT.

The electric gubbins may not be much of a surprise, but what is a surprise is that BMW will not be delivering the iX3 as a 4WD model, but rear-wheel drive, with the batteries powering a single electric motor on the back axle good for 278bhp and 295lb/ft of torque.

Expect more details of the BMW iX3 to arrive shortly ahead of a debut in the New Year.