Electric Aston Martin DB5 Junior No Time To Die Edition – a £108k ‘Toy’ Bond DB5

The Little Car Company delivers an electric Aston Martin DB5 Junior No Time To Die Edition, a 2/3rd scale DB5 costing £108,000.

When the oldies at Cars UK Towers were small, the James Bond Aston Martin DB5, complete with multiple gadgets, was a small Corgi toy. But things have moved on a bit since then. Actually, more than a bit.

Now, assuming you’ve been born to very well-heeled parents, the ‘Toy’ Aston Marting DB5 you’ll really want is the electric Aston Martin DB5 Junior No Time To Die Edition, built to celebrate (or cash-in on) the last outing for Daniel Craig as Bond in No Time To Die. And it costs £108,000. Or £90k if you can manage to avoid the VAT.

The obvious difference between this DB5 and the real thing is that the Little Car Company – which has delivered this DB5 in conjunction with Aston Martin and EON Productions – deliver it as a convertible DB5 so adults can ride in it too.

But aside from that, the Little Car Company DB5 comes with Gatling guns behind the headlights, oil spray to send baddies off the road, changing number plates and a smoke screen that’ll work for an hour before it needs refilling. Blimey.

Under the skin, there’s Brembo discs, Coilover suspension, Bilstein Dampers and Smiths instruments, with power coming from an electric motor and battery good for up to 80 miles of range.

If you want one of the 125 Bond DB5s the Little Car Company is building, head over to 007junior.com.