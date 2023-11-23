Electric Aston Martin DB6 by Lunaz is “The world’s most sustainable Aston Martin”

Lunaz, specialist high-end EV restomodders, have built an electric Aston Martin DB6 which they claim is “The world’s most sustainable Aston Martin”.

Lunaz has been making itself in to the go-to business for turning high-end classic cars into high-end restomod EVs for a while now and boosting their profile not just with the cars they produce but with high-profile investors like David Beckham (and Jack Whitehall) to boost the socials.

So successful has Lunaz become that there’s now a two-year waiting list for its Classic Range Rover, Jaguar, Roll-Royce and Bentley EV Conversions despite which Lunaz has found the time to create what they’re calling “The world’s most sustainable Aston Martin”.

Of course, the most sustainable Aston Martin isn’t one that’s been turned into an EV and filled with ‘Eco’ materials, but one that was made more than 50 years ago and does a handful of miles a year and hasn’t created all the emissions which go with adding an EV powertrain and the rest.

Still, Lunaz has gone to some lengths in its quest to deliver this ‘sustainable’ electric Aston Martin DB6, with veneers made from shells, leather from apple byproducts, corn and wood fibres replacing the plastic bits and carpets made from recycled plastic bottles.

Power in the DB6 comes from Lunaz’s electric modular powertrain powered by a ‘Tier 1 OEM’ battery pack, delivering 375bhp and range of up to 255 miles.

David Lunz said:

Upcycling is a holistic, whole-vehicle process in which sustainability encompasses not only the clean-air powertrain but also the materials and finishes used in the interior. We’ve seen significant interest from our clients in maximising our use of sustainable alternatives to traditional leathers, veneers and fabrics. This upcycling project provides a wonderful showcase for emerging materials and innovative products, which are opening up new possibilities across the luxury world. As this magnificent [Aston Martin] DB6 shows, we can create authentic, truly luxurious interiors worthy of the most famous marques using materials with the smallest possible environmental impact. These are very exciting times for us, our clients and our industry.

What does all this eco-goodness cost? At least £650,000.