Electric Audi e-tron 55 gets a bit more range with software update

The electric Audi e-tron 55 gets a bit of extra range thanks to a software upgrade, but owners will need to go to an Audi dealer.

It only seems like five minutes since the Audi e-tron arrived, but it’s getting on for three years since it went on sale in the UK as a Launch Edition at a not inconsiderable £71.5k.

A year later a cheaper e-tron arrived with the e-tron 50, starting at £55.5k and with the e-tron 55’s 96kWh battery replaced with a smaller 71kWh version, and cutting range from 241 miles to 196 miles.

In truth, the range of the e-tron – whichever battery option you opt for – isn’t exactly stellar, but the availability of 150kW charging does mean that when juice gets low you can top up quickly – an 80 per cent charge in half an hour of you can find a suitable charger – but more actual range would be better.

Audi has now addressed that on the e-tron 55 – well, a bit – by announcing a software upgrade for models delivered in 2019 and 2020 which does increase range, but only by a bit over 12 miles.

Available on e-tron 55 and e-tron 55 Sportback models, the upgrade unlocks additional usable capacity from the battery, enables more efficient de-coupling of the front axle’s motor unless you’ve got your foot to the floor and improves the cooling efficiency too.

Unfortunately, Audi doesn’t seem able to deliver the upgrade OTA, so if you have an e-tron 55 you’ll need to go to your dealer. But at least the upgrade is free,