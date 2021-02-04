Electric Audi e-tron GT back for a video TEASE ahead of next week’s debut

The electric Audi e-Tron GT – Audi’s take on the Porsche Taycan – is back for a video tease just days ahead of an official reveal.

It’s not exactly a secret that Audi are soon to deliver their take on the Porsche Taycan in the guise of the Audi e-Tron GT, and having delivered the e-Tron GT as a concept a couple of years ago there’s not a huge amount of doubt about how it will look, as the production car looks set to be almost exactly the same as the concept.

Despite the lack of an official reveal, the Audi e-Tron GT went in to production in December, and on the back of that Audi has released a video showing the e-Tron GT being built (below) ahead of its debut next week.

All the video does is confirm the production e-Tron GT is almost identical to the concept, apart from a few small details, but we still don’t know for sure what levels of power will be on offer, and how the GT will differentiate itself from the Taycan, although that’s likely to be on power levels and price as much as anything.

It seems likely there will be an RS version with anything from 650bhp on up, and a launch version expected to come with 580bhp, although whether Audi will deliver an entry-level RWD version at some point, as Porsche has with the Taycan, remains to be seen.

But all will be revealed on 9 February, if not sooner.

Audi e-Tron GT Factory Video