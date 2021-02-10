Electric Audi e-tron GT quattro and RS e-tron GT REVEALED: Audi’s Porsche Taycan arrives

The electric Audi e-tron GT quattro and RS e-tron GT are revealed as the first two models of Audi’s take on the Porsche Taycan underpinnings.

It’s more than two years since the Audi e-Tron GT Concept was unveiled as Audi’s take on the J1 Platform and electric gubbins underpinning the Porsche Taycan, but now it’s here as a production model, and with e-Tron GT production already underway it will arrive in showrooms in the spring.

Looking just like the concept, and like a proper Grand Tourer, the e-Tron GT comes initially in two flavours – e-Tron GT quattro and RS e-Tron GT – with pries starting at £79,900 for the e-Tron GT quattro rising to £133,340 for the RS e-tron GT Vorsprung (although the RS -e-Tron GT actually starts from £110,950). So not exactly bargain basement time.

Regardless of which e-Tron GT you opt for you’ll get a 93kWh battery, an electric motor on each axle and the same two-speed gearbox as the Taycan, with the quattro delivering 469bhp (and 532bhp for a 2.5 second boost) and the RS 590bhp (with 637bhp on boost), 0-62mph times of 4.1 seconds and 3.3 seconds respectively and range of 295 (quattro) and 280 miles (RS). You can also charge at 270kW.

Under the skin there’s double wishbones, electronic diff, adaptive air suspension (on the RS), four-wheel steering and three options for braking – steel discs, tungsten carbide coating (standard on RS) and carbon ceramic – 19″ to 21″ alloys and Matrix LED headlights on the RS.

Inside it’s pretty typical Audi with 12.3″ virtual cockpit and 10.1″ infotainment, ‘recycled’ seat coverings (thankfully you can have leather) and sound-insulating windscreen.

Audi e-Tron GT Photo Gallery