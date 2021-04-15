Electric Audi Q4 e-tron (and Q4 Sportback e-tron) – Audi’s take on the VW ID.4 arrives

The new electric Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron arrive as Audi delivers its take on the VW ID.4. Prices start at £40,750.

It’s two years since the Audi Q4 e-tron arrived as a concept and getting on for a year since the Q4 E-tron Sportback Concept reveal, and even though Audi hadn’t revealed the production versions of the Q4 and Q4 Sportback, they’re already being built.

But now Audi has taken the covers off the production versions of the Q4 and Q4 Sportback, and they’re almost exactly what you’d expect – a traditional-looking Audi SUV with VW ID.4 underpinning based on the electric MEB Platform.

The Q4 comes with a decent choice of powertrains from the start, with 52kWh or 77kWh battery options and 168bhp, 201bhp and 294bhp motor options, with rear-wheel drive on the two lower outputs and quattro 4WD on the 295bhp version.

Audi are clearly not chasing Tesla-like performance for the Q4, with the 168bhp version taking a leisurely 9.0 seconds to 62mph, and even the 4WD 295bhp version a not overly quick 6.2 seconds, and range from 212 to 316 miles depending on which model you go for.

Charging rate on lower models is 100kW, but the quattro versions can manage 125kW, meaning you can add 81 miles of range in 10 minutes. AC charging is available at 11kW.

Just like ‘regular’ Audis, you can choose to opt for S Line models with sports suspension, and electronically controlled adaptive dampers will be an option.

In terms of exterior size, the Q4 sits, unsurprisingly, between the Q3 and Q5, but the interior offers almost as much room as a Q7 thanks to the MEB platform and EV packaging, and boasts glitzy bits like digital LED headlights with a choice of four light signatures and a full-width lightbar at the back.

Inside the commodious Q4 there’s a 10.25″ digital instrument panel and 10.1″ infotainment (spend more and they get bigger), augmented reality HUD, wood and aluminium trim options, soft-touch plastics and ‘woke’ material options if you wish.

The Audi Q4 e-tron can now be ordered – with firts UK customer cars arriving in June – with prices starting at £40,750 for the Audi Q4 35 e-tron Sport, rising to £65,070 for the Audi Q4 50 e-tron quattro Vorsprung. Audi Q4 Sportback models won’t go on sale until June.