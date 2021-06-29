Electric BMW i3 AXED in U.S. next month – UK and Europe to follow next year?

The electric BMW i3 will no longer be available in the US after July, and it seems the i3 could go out of production altogether in 2022.

Just about this time last year, we reported that the BMWi8, BMW’s hybrid ‘supercar, had come to the end of the line with production ending and no new-generation i8 planned (although don’t bet against its return in a completely new guise as BMW electrifies its entire range.

The demise of the i8 last year would, you might have thought, signalled the end of the i3 too as BMW rolls out its new EVs, but it seemed last year BMW were very bullish about the i3’s future.

Rather than binning the i3 along with the i8, BMW was clear that production would continue until 2024, and that they had the capacity to double production to meet demand as i3 sales remained strong despite its age.

But a year’s a long time in the car world – now, more than ever – and it looks like BMW are planning to dump the i3 sooner rather than later.

According to BMW Blog – and subsequently confirmed by BMW – sales of the i3 are to end in the US next month (July 2021) and, although not confirmed by BMW, it’s expected the i3 will leave the market altogether in 2022.

For now, though, the i3 is still available, and with the recent price cut for the i3 it’s more affordable too.