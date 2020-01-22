Electric BMW i4 heading for Geneva as a ‘Production-Ready’ Concept

The electric BMW i4 will make a debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March as a ‘production-ready’ concept, earlier than first thought.

BMW are starting to get close to delivering on the early electric promise offered by the i3 and i8 with some proper ‘mainstream’ electric cars on the horizon, just as the i8 ends production and the i3 soldiers on as BMW’s only current electric offering. And it looks like the BMW i4 is about to be revealed.

Already teased by BMW last year, the i4 wasn’t expected to make an appearance – albeit as a ‘production-ready’ concept – until the autumn, but according to BMW Blog that’s now been brought forward to the Geneva Motor Show in March.

Thanks to that tease for the electric BMW i4 last year, we do know a fair bit about it, or at least what the headline top dog model will offer.

Inspired by the BMW i Vision Dynamics we saw in 2017, the i4 is effectively an electric 4 Series Gran Coupe and will come with BMW’s fifth-generation eDrive System – just like the iX3 – which offers an 80kWh battery pack, a range of up to 370 miles, up to 523bhp and a 0-62mph of around 4.0 seconds.

Despite an arrival at the Geneva Motor Show as a concept, it still seems likely the production version won’t arrive until the Paris Motor Show in October, and it’ll be beaten in to production by the BMW iX3.