Electric BMW i4 priced from £51,905 in the UK – BMW i4 M50 from £63,905

The electric BMW i4 costs from £51,905 in the UK, rising to £63,905 for the BMW i4 M50 boasting 536bhp. Launches in November.

The BMW i4 officially arrived earlier this year as BMW took the wraps off its electric take on the 4 Series Gran Coupe, but there was quite a shortage on detail. But now, as prices for the i4 are revealed, we do get to learn more.

There’s a choice of two i4 models, for now anyway, with the i4 eDrive40 costing from £51,905 and the i4 M50 – sort of BMW’s first electric ‘M’ car – costing from £63,905.

The i4 eDrive 40 gets a single motor at the back good for 335bhp and 0-62mph in 5.7 seconds, and the i4 M50 gets motors front and back good for 537bhp with 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds.

Both models get the same 80kWh battery, enough for an official range of 367 miles in the i4 eDrive40 and 316 miles in the i4 M50, and both able to charge at up to 200kW to give around 100 miles of range in 10 minutes.

Entry-level Sport trim for the i4 eDrive 40 includes 18″ alloys, aluminium interior trim and chrome outside, with the more expensive M Sport trim (£53,405) getting the usual M Sport look, and the M50 comes with a Sport Boost function to deliver the full-beans for a 10-second burst as well as a proper ‘M’ looks.

The ‘M’ look for the M50 is also underpinned with tweaked suspension, bespoke ant-roll bars, bigger brakes and extra bracing.

The new BMW i4 eDrive40 and M50 go on sale in the UK in November.