Electric BMW i4 REVEALED as an all-electric 4 Series Gran Coupe

The BMW i4, BMW’s all-electric take on the new 4 Series Gran Coupe, is revealed in production guise ahead of going on sale later this year.

Yesterday, we revealed that the electric BMW i4, a production version of the Concept i4 we saw last year, would be revealed today. And so it is.

Revealed at the BMW Group Annual Conference, the production take on the i4 Concept changes little from what we saw when it arrived as a concept this time last year, although BMW are still being coy about exactly what will be on offer, saving more details for a later ‘i4 Launch’.

All BMW are prepared to divulge in the press release for this reveal is that the i4 will be going on sale later this year, and will include a BMW Performance model.

They do say the i4 will be available in different versions – no doubt different battery and power options – with, at the top end, 530bhp, 0-62mph in 4.0 seconds and range of 360 miles.

We also know, because BMW revealed it this week, that the i4 will come with the new iDrive infotainment revealed this week and heading for the new iX electric SUV too.

BMW’s Pieter Nota said:

With its sporty looks, best in class driving dynamics and zero local emissions, the BMW i4 is a true BMW. It makes the heart of the BMW brand now beat fully electric.

BMW promise full details on the new i4 in the coming weeks.