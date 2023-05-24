Electric BMW i5 REVEALED as BMW unveils the new 5 Series

BMW reveals the new 5 Series, but it initially has only one ICE option, with the focus on the new electric BMW i5 instead.

We’ve known the new BMW 5 Series debut was imminent for quite some time, and BMW has been busy teasing its arrival and the arrival of the first electric BMW 5 Series – the new BMW i5.

So it should probably come as no surprise that the focus of the new 5 Series debut is on the electric versions, with ICE power 5 Series models, for now, limited to just a single petrol option.

In terms of how the new 5 Series looks, it’s still identifiably a 5 Series but with a new ‘Shark Nose’, thankfully modest kidney grille, more aggressive-looking headlights and something of the looks of the BMW iX along the flanks.

Inside, the 5 Series gets BMW’s Curved Display with a 12.3″ digital dash and 14.9″ infotainment, the latest 8.5 OS, fake leather (real leather is an option), Harmon Kardon Sound and masses of nanny tech. Options include a panoramic roof and posh Bowers and Wilkins Sound.

The electric choices are the e-Drive 40 with a motor at the back delivering 335bhp and range of 296 miles, but the one you will want is the M60 xDrive which gets a motor at each end for AWD, 593bhp and 605lb/ft of torque, enough to dash to 62mph in 3.68 seconds, with range of 282 miles. Power comes from an 81.2kWh battery.

Away from the electric i5, the new 5 Series will initially be offered only as a 520i MHEV with 205bhp, although we’re promised a PHEV 530e with 56 miles of range and a more powerful 550e with more range and power to follow.

Prices for the new BMW 5 Series start at £49,850 for the 520i, with the i5 eDrive 40 starting at £73,200 and the range-topping i5 M60 xDrive costing from £96,840. Available to order now, you should get your new 5 Series by the autumn.