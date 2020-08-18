Electric BMW iX (BMW iNext) will get up to 601bhp and 4WD when it arrives in 2021

The production version of the BMW iNext (likely to be the BMW iX) will come with up to 601bhp and 4WD when it arrives in 2021.

As BMW finally get on with their electric car assault on the market with the official arrival of the BMW iX3, an electric take on the BMW X3, we get news about another BMW electric SUV/SAV/Crossover – the production version of the BMW Vision iNext Concept and likely to be the BMW iX.

We knew that the iX would come in three power flavours when it goes in to production next year, but we thought they’d range from 300-500bhp. But, according to BMW Blog, the iX is going to offer quite a bit more than that.

Unlike the iX3, the iX is said to be getting 4WD across its entire range, with an entry-level iX delivering 316bhp, a mid-range model delivering 515bhp and a range-topping model with a significant 601bhp.

The iX will be built on BMW’s new common platform designed to take ICE, PHEV and EV powertrains, although the iX will only be delivered as an EV, and will sit above the new iX3 in size offering the same levels of equipment and space as the X5 with a choice of battery packs up to 12okWh and range of up to 360 miles.

Production of the BMW iX is due to start in July 2021, but it’s likely we’ll see the iX revealed before the end of 2020.