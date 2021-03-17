Electric BMW iX SUV offers 300bhp iX xDrive40 and 500bhp iX xDrive50 – prices from £69k

The BMW iX electric SUV is launching in two versions, the 300bhp iX xDrive40 and 500bhp iX xDrive50, with prices starting from £69,000.

BMW took the warps off the production version of the electric iX SUV late last year, but it was still a bit of a work in progress.

Now BMW are happy to declare that the iX will go on sale later this year in two guises: A 300bhp iX xDrive40 and a 500bhp iX xDrive 50, the latter the iX BMW gave us specs for last year.

The news is really on the lower-powered, cheaper iX xDrive 40 which will cost from £69,000 in the UK and have around 300bhp and hit 62mph in around 6.0 seconds, just 1s slower than the xDrive 50.

It comes with a smaller, 70kWh, battery – the xDrive 50 has a 100kWh battery – and range of 249 miles, and able to charge at up to 150kW which means more than 50 miles of charge in 10 minutes.

That compares to the xDrive 50’s 500bhp, 0-62mph in 5.0 seconds, 373 mile range and 200kW charging, with 75 miles of range added for each 10 minutes of charge.

Regardless of which flavour of iX you opt for you get the same motor on each axle, housed inside a carbon and aluminium structure and with motors which avoid the need for rare earth materials.

With the iX xDrive 40 starting at £69k, expect the iX xDrive 50 to be heading up towards £100k.