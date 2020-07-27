Electric BMW iX3 looks set to cost FROM £62,000 in the UK

The BMW iX3 – BMW’s electric take on the X3 SUV – looks set to cost from £62,000 when it goes on sale in the UK in summer 2021.

BMW has finally entered the fray for mainstream electric cars with the arrival of the BMW iX3 a few weeks ago, although if it’s on your shopping list against potential rivals like the Mercedes EQC, Audi e-tron and Jaguar I-Pace you’re going to have to be patient – it’ll be summer 2021 before the iX3 gets on to your drive.

Even then, it looks like UK buyers for the iX3 will only have the option initially of a high-spec launch edition – the BMW iX3 Premier Edition – with, no doubt, a suitably ‘premium price tag’. But just how high will prices for the iX3 be in the UK.

BMW aren’t revealing UK pricing for the UK yet – and with a year before you can buy one that’s not unreasonable – but the iX3 will be available in some parts of Europe before that, so BMW has revealed pricing in Romania which gives us a pretty good idea of UK cost, as Romania’s ICE X3 pricing is pretty much in line with the UK’s.

Buyers in Romania will be able to order the iX3 from September, with delivery starting in spring 2021, with prices starting from £62,000, a 50 per cent premium over the entry price for an ICE X3.

That’s pretty much in line with the price of the Mercedes EQC (£65,000), Audi e-tron (£59,185) and the Jaguar I-Pace (£64,625), but all the ‘premium’ electric SUVs do seem expensive, and it’s hard to see how much demand there will be at this price level.