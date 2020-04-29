Electric BMW iX3 looks to have LEAKED out a bit early

The electric BMW iX3 – BMW’s BEV take on the X3 – has leaked out in seemingly official images on Instagram ahead of its official reveal.

The arrival of the BMW iX3, BMW’s fully-electric X3, is hardly a secret project, and we’ve seen prototypes testing in the snow, we’ve seen the iX3 as a ‘Concept’, and we’ve even seen a single shot of the iX3 in production guise, although it wasn’t terribly revealing.

But now we get what look to be the first official photos of the new iX3 (above), thanks to a leak on Instagram (below) which show an iX3 looking just as you’d expect and with very few real differences to the ICE X3s.

There is a blanked-off grille at the front and air intakes at the edges of the front bumper, and some blue highlighting on the grille and sills.

The wheels look ‘Eco’ too – and very similar to the concept – and round the back the tail pipes disappear, as you’d expect.

The expectation is for a battery pack of around 74kWh and a single electric motor good for 278bhp and powering the back wheels, although adding an electric motor for the front axle could deliver far more power and 4WD.

Depending on the progress of a return to normality in the world, the BMW iX3 should arrive later this year.

BMW iX3 Photo Leak Instagram