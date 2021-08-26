Electric BMW iX3 prices go DOWN – but not a lot

BMW has announced that prices for the electric iX3 in the UK start at £58,580 for the iX3 Premier Edition, some £3.3k down on the previous price.
The electric BMW iX3 – the EV take on the regular X3 SUV – is an interesting electric car but, at the starting price of £61,900 announced last year, it’s a lot to pay for a RWD X3 and almost £20k more than the entry-level price for an ICE X3.
But having already given the iX3 a facelift – before cars started to arrive in the UK – BMW is back with a price announcement for the iX3 and, rather surprisingly, it’s gone down in price. But not a lot.
It seems BMW has decided that the launch model iX3 Premier Edition which was £61,900 is now £58,580, and the better-equipped iX3 Premier Edition Pro, which was £64,900 is now £61,850. Which helps, but both are a chunk more than the range-topping ICE X3 M40i.
To cause further confusion, if you go to BMW’s configurator for the iX3, you get a choice of the iX3 M Sport for £59,730 or the iX3 M Sport Pro for £62,730. Go figure, as our Colonial cousins might say.
For now, it matters not a jot which iX3 model you end up with as you’ll still get the same EV Powertrain of an 80kWh battery powering a 282bhp electric motor at the back, good for 0-62mph in 6.8 seconds and an official range of 280 miles. Which seems a bit disappointing.
Comments
Peter Szczesiak says
BMW live in a dream world! We have an I3REX which was 40k new luckily in 3 years it had lost 25k in depreciation to make it just about affordable.
How long will it take them to realise cheaper better electric vehicles are out there with better reputations for reliability?