Electric BMW iX3 prices go DOWN – but not a lot

BMW has announced that prices for the electric iX3 in the UK start at £58,580 for the iX3 Premier Edition, some £3.3k down on the previous price.

The electric BMW iX3 – the EV take on the regular X3 SUV – is an interesting electric car but, at the starting price of £61,900 announced last year, it’s a lot to pay for a RWD X3 and almost £20k more than the entry-level price for an ICE X3.

But having already given the iX3 a facelift – before cars started to arrive in the UK – BMW is back with a price announcement for the iX3 and, rather surprisingly, it’s gone down in price. But not a lot.

It seems BMW has decided that the launch model iX3 Premier Edition which was £61,900 is now £58,580, and the better-equipped iX3 Premier Edition Pro, which was £64,900 is now £61,850. Which helps, but both are a chunk more than the range-topping ICE X3 M40i.

To cause further confusion, if you go to BMW’s configurator for the iX3, you get a choice of the iX3 M Sport for £59,730 or the iX3 M Sport Pro for £62,730. Go figure, as our Colonial cousins might say.

For now, it matters not a jot which iX3 model you end up with as you’ll still get the same EV Powertrain of an 80kWh battery powering a 282bhp electric motor at the back, good for 0-62mph in 6.8 seconds and an official range of 280 miles. Which seems a bit disappointing.