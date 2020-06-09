ELECTRIC BMW iX3 production OFFICIALLY confirmed for summer start – first customer iX3 this year

BMW confirms that production of the electric X3 – the BMW iX3 – will start this summer and first customer cars will be delivered by the end of the year.

BMW may have been rather slow to progress its electric car range following on from the i3 and i8 getting on for a decade ago, but it is now making progress.

From electrifying an ever-growing chunk of its range with hybrids, BMW was due to launch its first new electric car this year – the electric BMW iX3 – although we had wondered if the Covid-19 mess had scuppered that. But it hasn’t.

BMW has now confirmed that production of the iX3 – it’ll be built in China – is on course to start in the summer, and that the first customer cars will arrive before the end of the year.

Of course, we’ve already seen the BMW iX3 in concept guise as the BMW Concept iX3, and more recently we’ve had leaked photos of the production iX3 so we know the iX3 looks practically the same as the ICE X3.

Under the skin, although BMW are still being a bit cagey about specifics, we’re expecting a battery pack of 74kWh and a single electric motor powering the back wheels (although a four-wheel drive version with much more power is bound to arrive at some point) and good for 278bhp. Range, which BMW are happy to tell us, will be around 275 miles.