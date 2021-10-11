Electric Citroen e-C4 – and C4 ICE models – get a bit of an update

The electric Citroen e-C4 and C4 get updated with additional real-world range for the e-C4, new wheels, new colours and range tweaks.

It’s only a year since the electric Citroen e-C4 and its ICE siblings went on sale in the UK, and Citroen has decided it’s already time for a tweak or two.

There’s no big range increase for the electric C4 – which accounts for more than 20 per cent of C4 sales – but Citroen says they have had a play with the e-C4’s setup and as a result it will now go further on its 50kWh battery than before in the real world, although the official range stays at 217 miles.

Other updates include Citroen Smart Pad Support arriving for the entry-level ‘Sense’ trim (it lets a front seat passenger attach a tablet to the dash) and changes to the C4’s wheels.

Every model in the C4 range gets new alloys, with ‘Sense’ and ‘Sense Plus’ getting light grey painted alloys and Shine and Shine Plus 18″ Areoblade alloys with bi-tone diamond-cut finish, and the Obsidian Black paint job option is removed and replaced by Perla Nera Black. But you’d be hard-pushed to notice.

The changes to the C4 start with this month’s production, with the C4 Sense starting at £21,310 and the e-C4 Sensie Plus from £32,568 (before PiCG).