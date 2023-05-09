Electric Citroen e-C4 and e-C4 X get increased power and longer range

The electric Citroen e-C4 and e-C4 X get a bigger electric motor and battery for improved performance and range.

Citroen revealed the e-C4 – together with a new C4 – almost three years ago as a sort of higher-riding Hatch, and followed it up with the e-C4 X with an elongated back end last summer.

The electric versions of the C4 launched with a 50kWh battery and 134bhp electric motor, promising range of around 220 miles on a full charge.

Now, Citroen has decided it’s time to boost power and battery size for the e-C4 and e-C4 X and, useful though the improvements are, they’re not exactly a million miles away from what’s already on offer.

The latest updates see the e-C4 and e-C4 X get a more powerful 154bhp motor as well as a new 54kWh battery, combing to add around 40 miles of range and promising to be more efficient too, with a heat pump to maximise energy efficiency.

But the new motor and battery for the e-C4 and e-C4 X aren’t an upgrade to the current models, but an addition to the range. Which seems a bit odd.

As well as announcing the upgrades, Citroen says it’s decided to offer the C4 X (the ICE-powered versions) in the UK to meet fleet demands and offer a lower entry price for private buyers.