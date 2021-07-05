Electric Citroen e-SpaceTourer MPV gets MASSIVE £14k price cut

The electric Citroen e-Spacetourer MPV gets a massive price cut with the new e-Spacetourrer Business Edition costing £14k less than the outgoing models.

MPVs may not be very fashionable at the moment, but if you’re a business ferrying lots of people around – or have a very large family – they are pretty unbeatable at moving people and stuff around in reasonable comfort.

Despite the lack of market appeal for most, MPVs aren’t excluded from the headlong rush to run on electricity instead of diesel or petrol, so it was no surprise to see Citroen deliver a new e-Spacetourer EV last year. Which looked fine, but cost a lot. Almost £50k.

But it seems Citroen has realised that a starting point of nigh on £50k for an electric van with seats in was a bit too much of a stretch for buyers – even business buyers with the tax advantages an EV brings – so they’ve had a rethink and dropped the entry-level price of the e-Spacetourer by a whopping £14k.

Citroen has dropped the previous Business and Feel Trims and replaced them with a single Business Edition trim which costs £31,995 (after the £2,500 PiCG grant), a huge drop compared to the £48,615 cost of the dropped Business model.

The new e-Spacetourer Business Edition still comes with nine seats in three rows and has standard kit like Air Con, Cruise, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 134bhp electric motor with 194lb/ft of torque, 50kWh battery pack and an official range of 143 miles.

If you’re still intent on spending close on £50k on an e-Spacetourer Citreon will still oblige with the e-Spacetourer Flair model at £47,995 – which, admittedly, does have a lot bigger spec – with the same powertrain.

Eurig Druce, MD Citroen UK, said:

As part of Citroen’s Fair Pricing policy, we’ve updated the e-SpaceTourer model range so it continues to represent excellent value for our customers. With the new Business Edition trim level, e-SpaceTourer is now eligible for the Government’s amended Plug-in Car Grant