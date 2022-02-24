Electric Classic Car specialist Lunaz moves in to electrifying refuse trucks

Electric classic car specialists Lunaz is moving in to upcycling and electrifying Refuse Trucks in addition to its classic car business.

Lunaz is a classic car specialist, restoring classics to better than new. But it also swaps out the old ICE powertrain and replaces it with a new electric one, with EV conversions for the most appealing of classics from Aston Martin to Rolls-Royce.

So successful have the creations from Lunaz become in just a few years, there’s now a two-year waiting list for a Lunaz conversion despite big investment and a rapidly growing workforce. But, it seems, the EV conversions for prestige classics is just the start.

Lunaz has announced it is moving in to the electrification and upcycling of refuse trucks – not necessarily the most obvious expansion route – and has signed agreements with councils, and private refuse businesses, in the UK and US, with plans to start upcycling the trucks from 2023 at a rate, initially, of 1,000 a year.

Lunaz is building a new remanufacturing and electrification facility at Silverstone to deliver fully upcycled and electrified trucks in better than new condition, and do so for a price equivalent to the cost of a new diesel refuse truck. Which does make it a bit of a no-brainer.

David Lorenz, founder of Lunaz, said:

By upcycling and electrifying industrial vehicles at scale, millions of tonnes of embedded carbon is saved by dramatically extending the usable life of thousands of vehicles that would otherwise be scrapped. By applying this approach to public sector vehicles like refuse trucks we deliver a result that is better for the taxpayer and better for the planet.