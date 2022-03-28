Electric Classic Cars turns a wrecked 1972 BMW 3.0 CSi in to an ELECTRIC BMW 3.0 CSL

Electric Classic Cars add to its impressive list of Classic EV conversions with a wrecked BMW 3.0 CSi turned in to an electric BMW 3.0 CSL.

It seems inevitable that more and more classic car specialists are turning to electric power to keep classics on the road, and give them the ability to be daily drivers, as the headlong rush to add batteries to new cars inexorably rolls on.

That said, the Classic Car governing body has made it clear that converting classics to EVs means they can no longer be classified as classic cars, but that seems to have had no impact, with firms like Lunaz sitting on a two-year waiting list for classic EV conversions.

Another classic car specialist doing interesting things with EV conversions is Electric Classic Cars, with everything from an original Fiat 500 to a Gordon Keeble now converted to EVs. But their latest EV conversion has us a little conflicted.

Electric Classic Cars have taken a BMW 3.0 CSi that was completely wrecked after bad storage in a barn for decades and turned it in to an EV ‘homage’ to the BMW 3.0 CSL.

The BMW 3.0 CSi is a very appealing classic and already capable of being used as a daily driver, but where we’re conflicted is the loss of the glorious engine, an engine that defines the 3.0 CSi. Turning a classic car with a prosaic lump under the bonnet in to a usable EV causes us no consternation, but losing a wonderful ICE does. But…

What Electric Classic Cars have done is turn the wrecked 3.0 CSi in to a homage to the very rare, and very appealing, lightweight 3.0 CSL, fitting it with the powertrain from a Tesla Model S P85 and restoring it to remarkable condition inside and out, and, in the process, giving it twice the power of the original.

And we have to say, we definitely wouldn’t say no to having it in our garage.

Electric BMW 3.0 CSL Conversion Video