Electric Cupra Born – a Cupra take on the VW ID.3 – UNCOVERED ahead of 25 May debut

The Cupra Born – an EV from Seat’s Cupra brand with VW ID.3 underpinnings – will debut on 25 May and we have the first look.

The Cupra Born, a new EV from Seat’s Cupra brand, hasn’t been officially launched yet, but it’s already had a bit of a back story.

Starting out as the SEAT el-Born concept, and revealed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, by last summer it had turned in to the Cupra El-Born concept as SEAT decided it made more sense to make the ‘el-Born’ a Cupra rather than a SEAT, perhaps sensing a little less price sensitivity going that route.

By last month it was the re-named Cupra Born out winter testing with a promise the production model would be revealed early this month, but that’s now happening on 25 May, ahead of which Cupra want us to know a thing or two about what’s coming, most of which are not tough to work out.

The Cupra Born’s proportions mimic those of the VW ID.3 – on which underpinnings it runs – with a wheel at each corner and lots of interior space, the headlights determine the face and they’re angled to express more character, the back end gets a full-width light bar and big diffuser, it evokes instant emotion and has Barcelona in its DNA. So now you know.

Beyond Cupra’s eulogising of its looks and appeal, the Cupra Born is a VW ID.3 with added Spanish flair and, probably, much the same battery and motor options too.

All will be fully revealed on 25 May.