Electric Cupra Born arrives as SEAT’s Cupra take on the VW ID.3

The Cupra Born is revealed as Cupra’s Spanish take on the electric VW ID.3 with power ranging from 148bhp to 228bhp and range of up to 335 miles.

Last week we had the last tease for the Cupra Born – Cupra’s take on the VW ID.3 – and, hidden amongst a tease video, we had the first proper look at the ‘Born’. But now it’s here officially.

Looking very like its ID.3 cousin, SEAT has Cupra-fied the ID.3 with a more sporty look, Cupra nose, different wheels and, of course, smatterings of copper accents.

Inside it’s still identifiable as an ID.3 but you get a bigger 12″ screen, Cupra Mode buttons on the steering wheel and different centre console, some Woke trim options and, if you pay, an augmented-reality HUD.

For now, there are three power outputs available – all of which are RWD – kicking off with a 148bhp version with 45kWh battery and 211 mile range, a mid-level version with 201bhp, 58kWh battery and 260mile range, and a 228bhp range topper with 58kWh or 77kWh battery and range of up to 335 miles (with 77kWh battery).

Wayne Griffiths, CUPRA and SEAT President, said:

The CUPRA Born is a game-changer in the electric market and the impulse of the company’s transformation. Delivering stimulating design, instantaneous performance and offering an all-electric range of more than 500 kilometres, the CUPRA Born will contribute to reducing global CO 2 emissions and meeting European targets.

No prices yet for the Cupra Born, but they will be revealed later this year with firts deliveries in 2022, along with a new subscription model.