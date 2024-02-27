Electric Cupra Born – Cupra’s take on the VW ID.3 – prices CUT

The electric Cupra Born, the Spanish take on the Volkswagen ID.3, gets a simplified range and price cuts too.

The demand for electric cars is not what car makers – or governments – were hoping to see by now, especially private buyers who are much happier with ICE or Hybrid.

Part of the reason private buyers aren’t looking in to EVs is the price – although it’s far from the only reason – so Cupra is hoping that announcing a price cut across its electric Cupra range – the VW ID.3’s Spanish sibling – and simplifying the range will give sales a boost

The price cut amounts to £2,350 on every model – including stock cars not included in the new range – so prices now start at £34,125 if you grab an outgoing V1 58kWh 201bhp from stock.

The models which will no longer be offered as factory orders are the 58kWh 201bhp V1, V2 and V3, 58kWh 227bhp V2 and V3 Edition and the 77kWh 227bhp V2 and V3.

The new range offers three trim levels – V1, V2 and V3 – with the entry-level model now the V1 58kWh with 227bhp costing £35,085, V2 58kWh 227bhp, V3 58kWh 227bhp and topping out at £41,385 for the range-topping V3 77kWh 227bhp.

As well as the price cut, Cupra is tempting buyers (until the end of March) with 0% APR finance over 36 months or £4k deposit contribution on a 48-month deal at 3.9%, a free Ohme Charger and a £750 pre-paid Mastercard for retail purchases.

They’ll probably put a big bow on it too and call you sir or madam.