Electric Fiat 600e arrives to take on EVs like the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG4

The electric Fiat 600e -Fiat’s take on the Jeep Avenger – arrives with a 250-mile range to take on EVs like the Hyundai Kona and MG4.

A few weeks ago, we got our first look at the new electric Fiat 600e as Fiat buried it in an off-topic video, and now it’s officially revealed.

Looking like a cross between the electric Fiat 500e and Fiat 500X, the 600e is Fiat’s take on the Jeep Avenger, with a 54kWh battery powering a 154bhp electric motor at the front and promising range of 250 miles, and far more if you’re only plodding around an urban landscape.

The familiar Fiat looks get a ‘600’ badge on the grille, ‘eyelid’ headlights, 18″ wheels, black sills and wheel arches and an interior similar to the smaller 500e featuring a 10.25″ infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7″ digital instrument panel, keyless and a wireless phone charger.

Safety stuff includes Adaptive Cruise, Blind Spot, AEB, Drowsy Driver Alert, with convenience stuff like hands-free power tailgate, Climate, auto lights and wipers, Uconnect with Voice and TomTom Nav.

Colour options (you can no longer have Grey) are Sun, Sea, Earth and Sky with a choice of 600e ‘RED’ and 600e La Prima.

The new Fiat 600e goes on sale today (5 July 2023) with first deliveries before the end of the year. No prices yet, but it should start the right side of £40k.