Electric Fisker Ocean SUV UK Goodwood debut – UK prices and specs revealed too

The electric Fisker Ocean SUV gets its UK debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and will arrive in the UK in 2023 costing from £34,990.

Henrik Fisker has had a storied journey but now, having overcome previous setbacks, Fisker seems to be on track to deliver promising EVs at not completely stupid prices.

The first new electric Fisker to arrive will be the Fisker Ocean SUV, and it’s getting its UK public debut this month at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Despite the Fisker Ocean not arriving with UK customers until the middle of next year, it goes into production before the end of 2022 at Magna’s in Austria and, in the UK, will cost from £39,990. Perhaps not quite as cheap as hoped, but more than competitive against comparable electric SUVs like the Tesla Model Y and BMW iX3.

The £39,990 starting price for the Ocean Sport gets a range of 275 miles from its cheaper chemistry battery, which powers a 271bhp electric motor and gets to 62mph in 6.9 seconds.

Next up is the Ocean Ultra (£49,900) which comes with better battery chemistry, four-wheel drive and 533bhp, with an estimated range of 379 miles and 0-62mph of 3.9 seconds, with the Ocean Extreme (£59,900) getting 541bhp, for a 0-62mph of 3.6 seconds and 390 miles of range.

On top of the regular range is the Ocean One – the first model available – which is basically an Ocean Extreme with titivations like 22″ alloys, Ocean One Digital Signature and MaliBlu Interior and also has a £59,900 price tag.