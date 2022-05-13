Electric Fisker Pear TEASED – £24k EV aiming at the VW ID.3

The electric Fisker Pear is teased as Fisker announces its smaller EV will be built in the US and costs from around £24k.

Henrik Fisker has had an interesting career, designing cars like the BMW Z8 and Aston Martin DB9, and going on to form his eponymous ‘electric’ car company with models like the Fisker Karma.

That earlier adventure all went a bit Pete Tong, but Fisker has bounced back and is now starting to move forward with the Fisker Ocean, and with a European debut now done and dusted it’s being built by Magna Steyr to aim at cars like the Tesla Model Y and BMW iX3.

Next up for Fisker is the Fisker Pear, an EV which looks to be aimed at cars like the VW ID.3 although Fisker says it “won’t fit into any existing segment” suggesting perhaps that to keep US buyers happy it will be a bigger EV than the VW but at prices competitive with it.

Fisker has now started to tease the Pear (photo above) as it announces it will be built by Foxconn in a newly-acquired site in Ohio with plans, once everything is up and running, to build 250,000 cars a year, engineered to “reduce parts for rapid, simplified manufacturing“.

The Fisker Pear will go into production in 2024, and, in the US, it will start at around $29k (around £24k), although expect UK prices to be higher and UK sales at least a year behind the US.