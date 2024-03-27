Electric Ford Explorer – the ‘Ford-ified’ VW ID.4 – FINALLY goes on sale in the UK

The Ford Explorer – Ford’s new EV SUV underpinned by the VW ID.4 – finally goes on sale in the UK with prices starting from £40k.

The new Ford Explorer should have gone on sale late last year after it debuted almost exactly a year ago, but Ford delayed its on sale to change batteries to meet new legislation. But now that’s done – and a better car all round according to Ford for the delay – it’s now going on sale in the UK.

Following an 18,000km drive around the world, which finished in Nice today, to up the PR, Ford has wasted no time getting details out of what’s on offer.

Initially, prices start from £45,875 for the extended range RWD version which comes with a 77kWh battery powering a single 282bhp motor and good for up to 374 miles of range, with the Extended Range AWD version getting a 79kWh battery powering twin motors producing 335bhp. Range is up to 320 miles.

To follow in the summer will be an entry-level Standard range model with a 52kWh battery, a 168bhp motor at the back and range of 218 miles. It’ll cost from £39,875.

There are just two trim levels on offer – Select and Premium – with Select models getting heated mirrors and seats, massaging driver’s seat, sports seats, 14.6″ infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and wireless phone charging.

Opt for Premium trim and you also get posh B&O Sound, dynamic matrix LED headlights, ambient lighting and more. Options include a Panoramic roof and driver assist pack.

On sale now, the first Explorers will arrive with UK buyers in late summer.