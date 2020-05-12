Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E comes with OTA updates

The Ford Mustang Mach-E – Ford’s electric SUV – will come with over the air updates for its software to add new functions and improve existing ones.

We’ve all got used to regular software updates for our phones, and premium car makers are now starting to add the functionality as cars become more software heavy, with Tesla perhaps the most notable and Jaguar Land Rover the latest to deliver over the air (OTA) updates.

Now Ford has announced it’s delivering OTA updates on the new Ford Mustang E-Mach when it starts to arrive in showrooms late this year, promising to keep the Mach-E up to date without a visit to the Ford dealers.

Ford say the OTA updates the Mach-E will benefit from are clever enough to be downloaded in the background, with a connected platform allowing the current software running until the new version is ready to go, with many updates taking no longer than a couple of minutes.

Ford say the OTA updates go way beyond the SYNC currently on offer, with nearly all Mach-E computer modules able to be updated in this way and able to add performance upgrades and entirely new functions.

John Vangelov, Ford’s Connected Services Manager, said:

The beauty of the Mustang Mach-E is that what our customers experience on day one is just the beginning – it will evolve to add even more features and capabilities over time. Our clever over-the-air updates also minimize downtime through incredibly fast activation and ensure your Mustang Mach-E is always getting better, even when you’re asleep.

The new electric Ford Mustang Mach E Electric SUV will start to arrive with customers by the end of 2020.