Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E looks to be MORE powerful than Ford promised

When Ford revealed the electric Mustang Mach-E, they announced ‘target’ power and torque outputs. But it seems they were conservative.

It will be the end of the year before the new Ford Mustang Mach-E – Ford’s very convincing-looking electric SUV – starts to hit showrooms, and orders are starting to stack up after the Mach-E was revealed in November to such a degree that, if you haven’t already put your order in, it’ll be 2022 before there’s a Mach-E on your drive.

Of course, with no real production yet of the Mach-E, buyers are relying on what Ford has told them – and photos of how good the Mach-E looks – to decide to place an order, and the specs for battery, range, power and performance have all been pretty impressive. But they just got better.

According to Mach-E Forum, Ford has updated the power figures for the Mach-E range to dealers, and they’re all better than Ford promised last year. Not by a huge amount, but definitely an over-delivery on the promise.

The improvements in power and torque run right across the Mach-E range, with the Standard Range RWD getting an extra 11bhp and 11lb/ft of torque, the Extended Range RWD 8bhp and 11lb/ft of torque, Standard Range AWD 11bhp and 11lb/ft of torque and Extended Range AWD 14bhp and 11lb/ft of torque.

The increases aren’t huge – and there’s no news on extra range and performance – but every little helps, and makes the Mach-E just that little bit more appealing.